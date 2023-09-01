SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ramona “Elaine” Byard, 89, of Southington, Ohio passed away Friday, September 1, 2023, at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born June 14, 1934, in Newton Falls, Ohio, a daughter of the late John Jefferson Hites and the late Lelah Margaret (Kyser) Hites.

Elaine was a graduate of Farmington High School and was a homemaker.

Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life. She enjoyed baking, crafting, painting, traveling, and camping.

She is survived by her daughter, Marcy (John) Powell of Salem, Ohio; son, Robert (Barbara) Byard of Southington, Ohio; six grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee G. Byard, who passed away June 28, 2016; son, James Byard; and siblings, Darlene McIntosh, Laverne Hites, Joan Caldwell, Gordon Hites, Carol Newell-Simpson, and Nancy Hochstettler.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Matthew Brobst will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

