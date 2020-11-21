Ralph Eugene Blackson, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Eugene Blackson, 77, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at Lake Vista Nursing Home.

He was born September 18, 1943 in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, a son of Ralph H. Blackson and Mary Ruth (Johnston) Blackson. On January 13, 1962, Ralph married Earlene L. Smith and they have spent the last 59 years together.

He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School class of 1961.

Ralph honorably served in the US Army. He was employed as a machinist at American Welding for 29 years.

Ralph was a member of Mahoning Sportsmans Association, Cortland Lanes Bowling Leagues and a long time 4H advisor.

He was a true outdoorsman with interests including, 4 wheeling, camping, hunting, fishing, target shooting and horse back riding. He also loved watching his grandchildren plays sports and supporting the Cleveland Indians.

He is survived by his loving wife, Earlene L. (Smith) Blackson of Bristolville, Ohio, son, Bert R. (Pam Mills) Blackson of Cortland, Ohio, daughters, Becky (Perry Lancaster) Armstrong of Cortland, Ohio, and Bobbie J. (Gregg James) Blackson of Rome, Ohio, grandchildren, Amanda (Justin), Sierra (Tyler), Alyssa, Phyllis (John), Megan and Makayla, great-grandchildren, Jeffery and Riley, as well as his extended family. He was truly loved by all who met him.



Ralph was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Yoho and his parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on November 24, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Due the current Ohio Health mandates, masks will be required, and we ask that social distancing be observed.

