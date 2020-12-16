WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph A. Miller, Jr., 70, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 27, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph A. Miller, Sr. and the late Jeanette (Hood) Miller.

Ralph graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan University and went on to teach and coach football, track, and tennis at several different high schools in the Mahoning Valley.

He was an avid Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavalier fan.

Ralph was active as a precinct committee man for the Republican party.

Ralph was a member of the Maranatha Church and had served as the interim pastor of the Ohltown Methodist Church in the early 1970s.

He is survived by his brother, Jeff Miller.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Marla Miller and brother, Mark Miller.

Per his wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society-Mahoning Valley, Unit 525, North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.