GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachel G. Guesman, 88, of Girard, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley Howland.

She was born March 29, 1934, in Lille, Maine, the daughter of the late Neil and Delina Ouellette.

Rachel retired from Packard Electric after 35 years of service.

She enjoyed playing bingo.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra Wiscott of Girard, Ohio and Carol Hinahman of Largo, Florida; son, Paul Guesman of Burghill, Ohio; sister, Geraldine Flynn of Panama City, Florida; brother, Roger Ouellette of Colorado; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael R. Guesman; children, Donald Guesman, Diane Slavich, Michael Guesman and Allen Guesman and brother, Clarence Ouellette.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Fr. Christopher Cicero will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.

