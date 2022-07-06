WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachael Renee Sherman, 43, of Warren, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 24, 1979, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Gary M. Sherman and Virginia “Ginger” M. (Keller) Sherman.

Rachael graduated from Raphael’s School of Beauty Culture and was a cosmetologist for over 20 years. She was also employed at Cafe 422.

Rachael loved her family and clients.

She is survived by her children, Jesseca Sherman of Warren, Ohio, Rayna Sherman, Daylan Sherman and Remy Sherman; mother, Virginia “Ginger” M. (Keller) Sherman of Warren, Ohio; father, Gary M. Sherman of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and brothers, Scott and Michael Crane.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to services.

Family and friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.