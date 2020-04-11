Princess Ann Eggleston, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Princess Ann Eggleston, 73, of Warren, Ohio passed away due to natural causes on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 28, 1947 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Prince Eggleston and the late Catherine (Jones) and Clarence Scott.

Princess worked as a nurses aide at Gillette Nursing Home for a few years as well as a home aide.

She was a great cook, and was known for her potato salad and dressing. Princess loved music and always had something playing on the radio.

She is survived by her son, Clarence “Fatty” (Karen) Freeman of Rentz, Georgia; daughter, Rosetta M. “Angel” Freeman of Canal Winchester, Ohio; sister, Loretta “Peewee” Eggleston; grandchildren, Gregory Emerson of Warren, Ohio, Ariel “FooFoo” Garrett of Columbus, Ohio, Day’ron Westbrook of Columbus, Ohio, Earl Gunther, III of Columbus, Ohio, Vincent McBride of Akron, Ohio, Lawyer Westbrook V of Columbus, Ohio, Dye’lan Westbrook of Columbus, Ohio, Nakeyla Freeman of Rentz, Georgia, Princess Freeman of Rentz, Georgia, Janiya Freeman of Rentz, Georgia, Aaron Freeman of Mansfield, Ohio, Kaiwana Ramos of Plano, Texas and Brittney Dekle of Phoenix, Arizona, as well as 12 great grandchildren; Angel Covington, who Princess treated like a daughter and her children, Johnjetta Cummings and Jakieshalee Andersons; neighbor, Tawana Trammel who was a close friend and kept an eye on her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather; sons, Arbie “Bigboy” Freeman III and Earl “Poochie” Gunther; sisters, Emma Eggleston and Cardelia Moore.

Due to the present pandemic, a celebration of Princess’ life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.