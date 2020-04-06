Phyllis Lomas Singh, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Lomax Singh, 71, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home after a long battle with cancer.

She was born March 9, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Nicholas Padula and Ruby (Pierson) Padula.

Phyllis was a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren for 30 years. She then joined traveling nursing where she retired after 20 years from Kent Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

In 2014, Phyllis went back to college where she earned a degree in holistic medicine from the University of Arizona.

She enjoyed making custom jewelry, mixed media art, painting and spending time with her family. Along her journey she had also written and published several novels, her latest work being Lord, I’m Not Done Yet.

Phyllis lived a full life and she was full of life. She loved to learn and loved sharing her knowledge with those around her. She was a mentor to so many in nursing and in life. Phyllis loved people and never met a stranger. She was creative, fun, compassionate, and charismatic. She encouraged everyone around her to go after their goals and always pointed people toward Jesus. Phyllis was one of those people who could have done anything because she had so many interests and was good at everything she put her hand to. She had friends from all over the world and she will be dearly missed.

Phyllis’ memory will be cherished by her daughter, Tammy (Scott) Chapman of Chicago, Illinois; her sons, Jason (Bridgette) Lomax and Joshua (Lisa) Lomax, both of Warren, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Josiah, Sarah, Charis, Faith, Brian, Annissa, Joshuan Jr., Mackenzie and Connar and three great-grandchildren, Erick, Adrian and Luke and beloved fur babies, Ollie Papadopolus and Tyson.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Because of the current health crisis, a celebration of life for Phyllis will be held at a later date.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, Mahoning Valley Unit, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 7, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.