Phyllis June Phillips, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis June Phillips, 84, of Southington, Ohio passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



She was born March 30, 1937, in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Vincent and Dorothy (Miller) Hard.



June, as she was affectionately known as, was a secretary and worked in the education system. She enjoyed crafts, making flower arrangements, crocheting and loved animals, especially horses.



She is survived by her son, James “Chevy” (Rosemarie) Phillips, Jr.; daughter, Jeanne (Robert III) Lieb of Pickerington, Ohio; grandson, James Paul Phillips III; granddaughter, Brittany Marie Phillips and Emily Elizabeth Basten and three great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Community Church, 4600 Eagle Creek Rd., Leavittsburg, OH 44430, with Pastor Dan Ellis and Pastor Bill Goterba officiating.



Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.



Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Phyllis June Phillips please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 15, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.