Phyllis Jean Betts, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Jean Betts, 67, of Cortland, died Tuesday afternoon, July 20, at her residence.



She was born January 10, 1954 in Warren, a daughter of Thornton L. and Joan C. (Bloom) Perkins.



Phyllis attended Warren Western Reserve High School.

She worked as a baker for the Cake Box Bakery, drove bus for Lakeview Schools and she retired from Kraftmaid in Middlefield.



She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and she loved all animals, especially her cat, Hootie. Phyllis was a true caregiver and the glue that held her family together. She was an independent woman and lived life on her own terms. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.



Phyllis is survived by her mother, Joan, of Cortland; a brother, Roger L. Perkins and a sister, Lisa M. (Kevin) O’Rourke, both of Cortland.



She was preceded in death by her father.



In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at a later date and she will be laid to rest in the Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville.



Arrangements for Ms. Betts are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

