

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Jean Anderson, 83, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 3, 1939, the daughter of the late Paul Wytko and the late Bertha Toth Wytko.

She was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School.

She was employed as a laborer at Packard Electric for over 20 years and a receptionist for Dr. Ting.

Phyllis liked taking trips to casinos, gambling, and playing slot machines. She loved her children, grandchildren, and her cat, Rita. Family was most important to her, and she loved hosting get-together’s with her family.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Edward Eckroate of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Sherry (Brad) Phelps of Akron, Ohio; granddaughter, Taylor Phelps; grandson, Kyle Phelps; brother, Paul (Judy) Wytko of North Jackson, Ohio; and sister, Nancy (Tom) Davidson of Hubbard, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Eckroate; and a grandson, Ryan Eckroate.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite #201, Hudson, OH 44236 www.alz.org, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

