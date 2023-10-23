NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Elaine Juillerat, 96, formerly of Newton Falls, passed from this world to join her Lord Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Warren Nursing and Rehab.

She was born April 26, 1927, the daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Daughtery) Jones.

She was a member of Bazetta Baptist Church.

She was employed at Peterson’s Hardware and at Newton Falls Hardware for years.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Karen Sullivan of Newton Falls; sisters, Frances (Steve) Chermansky and Kay (Bruce) Ballentine; brother, James (Barb) Jones and her six grandchildren, Melissa Littell of Warren, Tonya (Michael) Chase of California, Thomas Sullivan of Missouri, Krista Sullivan of Niles, Justin Downing of Warren and Cody Downing of Liberty.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Carl Juillerat; daughter, Susan Downing; son, Joseph Downing, Jr.; brothers, Jack and Archer Jones; granddaughter, Amanda Sullivan and a great-grandson, Cole Sullivan.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place immediately following at 3:00 p.m.

She will laid to rest at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice of the Valley, the caring nurses and aides at Warren Nursing and Rehab and Windsor House in Champion.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.