Phyllis E. Davison, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis E. Davison, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born July 20, 1932 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lonie and Hazel (Maple) Jones.

Phyllis was a 1950 graduate of Howland High School.

She married Chester F. Davison on March 27, 1952.

Before and in the early years of her marriage, Phyllis was employed as a secretary.

Phyllis was a 38 year breast cancer survivor and a founding member of the cancer support group at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. She was also a facilitator of the “Listening Post” for the Cancer Society and enjoyed participating in the Relay for Life.

Phyllis attended the North Mar Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

Besides being a homemaker, Phyllis enjoyed restoring antiques and picture frames, crafts and flea marketing.

She was an avid reader and an Ohio State fan.

Besides her husband, Chester, Phyllis is survived by her son, Mark Davison of San Francisco, California; daughters, Elaine Davison of North Bristol, Ohio, Karen Lupinek of Goose Creek, South Carolina and Joyce Davison of Champion, Ohio; granddaughters, Becky (Adam) Oyer and Meredith Davison; grandson, Ethan (Megan) Lupinek; great-granddaughters, Emma and Alaina Oyer; daughter-in-law, Susan Davison; a sister-in-law, Ardella Davison along with many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her son, Randall Davison; brothers, Ora Lee Jones, Paul G. Jones, Carl Douglas Jones; an infant brother, Harold Lewis Jones.

Reverend Robert Long will be officiating a private service at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Phyllis will be laid to rest at Sager Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the North Mar Christian & Missionary Alliance Church Missionary Fund, in her memory.