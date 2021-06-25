Phyllis A. Bailey, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWNN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis A. Bailey, age 89, passed away at her home on June 25, 2021 following a courageous seven month battle with cancer.

Phyllis was born to the late Paul and Melva (Halliwell) Bowen on January 25, 1932 in La Grange, Ohio.

Born at the height of the depression, her family moved frequently while her father looked for work. The family settled in Garrettsville, Ohio. It was here, Phyllis was introduced through a blind date to Dean Bailey, who would forever be the love of her life.

She obtained a nursing degree through St. Luke Nursing School in Cleveland. After receiving her registered nurse certification, she worked for Trumbull Memorial Hospital.





Phyllis married Dean on August 30, 1953 and they settled in Lordstown. She settled in Lordstown. She stepped away from her nursing career to raise their three children but supported several charitable institutions that could take advantage of her skills.

She actively participated in the Red Cross Blood Drives and was a volunteer at Shepherd of the Valley. Phyllis was a member of Lordstown Lutheran Church teaching Sunday-School and Vacation Bible School. She also enjoyed singing in the choir.



Phyllis is survived by two sisters, Jean Poole and Barb Wilke, three children; David (Marian) Bailey, Diane (Charles) Johnstone and Janice (Mark) Molnnar as well as five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dean and two brothers; Richard and Thomas Bowen.



Services will be held at Lordstown Lutheran Church on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 12 Noon.

Friends may call at the church beginning at 10am. Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.



The family asks that any material contributions be made in her memory to the Lordstown Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Phyllis A. Bailey please visit our Tribute Store.