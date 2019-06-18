Phillips D. Moore, Jr. Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillips D. Moore, Jr., 85, of Kinsman, passed away surrounded by his family Monday morning, June 17, 2019, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

He was born March 7, 1934 in Warren, the son of the late Phillips D. and Margaret (Whitaker) Moore, Sr.

Phil was a 1952 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and he attended Kent State University.

He was employed as a chief dispatcher for the former Republic Steel Corporation, working in the silicon department for more than 30 years, prior to retiring. He also owned and operated PDM Trucking, making deliveries for Kinsman Sand & Gravel.

He married the former Charlotte R. Roscoe on August 11, 1956. They shared almost 63 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Phil enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors, instilling the love of nature in his children. Throughout his life he enjoyed many fishing trips to Combermere, Ontario Canada.

Besides his wife, Phil is survived by three children, Phillips D. (Shelly) Moore III and Patrick S. (Debbie Riddle) Moore, both of Kinsman and Susan D. (Robert) Lewis of Cortland. He also leaves behind three stepgrandchildren, Adam (Sarah) Lewis, Lindsey Lewis and Jacob Lewis and a stepgreat-granddaughter, Joy Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside memorial services for family and friends will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, with the Rev. Jerry Kruse officiating.

A celebration of Phil’s life will take place at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gillette Nursing Home for all of their care and kindness. They would also like to thank Country Neighbors, of Orwell and Ohio Living Hospice.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to Birds of Flight Sanctuary, 8655 Warwick SE, Warren, OH 44484, in Phil’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

