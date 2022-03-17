WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip John Lucik, 75, of West Farmington, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 2, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Michael L. and Mary (Kochemba) Lucik.

On June 22, 1974, he married the former Corleen Phillips. They have shared forty-seven years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Phillip was a 1964 graduate of Bloomfield High School.

He retired as a supervisor from Geauga Company after 35 years of service. Following retirement, he worked at Home Depot in the gardening department.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He enjoyed gardening, golfing, watching baseball and was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.

Phillip attended North Bloomfield Assembly of God.

Phillip is survived by his wife, Corleen H. Lucik of West Farmington, Ohio; daughter, Kelly Lucik of Warren, Ohio; son, Matthew (Meg) Lucik of Severna Park, Maryland; brother, Harry (Nancy) Lucik; sisters, Joan Wildman and Janet Olshevski and two grandsons, Dominic Albaugh and Connor Lucik.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Lucik.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Luke Meadows will officiate.

Interment will be in Brownwood Cemetery, North Bloomfield, OH.

Friends and family may send expressions of sympathy to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Ohio Living Hospice, or Inmotion (Parkinson’s Rehab Facility), 23905 Mercantile Rd., Beachwood, OH 44122, in his memory.

