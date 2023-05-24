WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip J. “Butch” Elser, 58, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his home.

He was born January 11, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Phillip A. Elser and Patty (Trowbridge) Elser.

He was a veteran of the United States Marines.

Butch attended North Mar Church.

He was an avid golfer, loved to ride his motorcycle and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast.

He was a cement finisher for over 30 years and belonged to Local 179/526.

Butch is survived by his wife, Danielle Elser of Garrettsville, Ohio; mother, Patty (Trowbridge) Elser; sons, Jarrod (Sadie Lou) Elser of Savannah, Georgia, Brandon Elser of Warren, Ohio and Joshua Pridemore of Kent, Ohio; daughter, Ashley Maur of Windham, Ohio; brothers, Kurtis Elser of Lordstown, Ohio and Joseph (Marty) Elser of Warren, Ohio; sister, Tina (David) Goodman of Niles, Ohio; grandsons, Reece Elser and Jar Eisenbarth and granddaughter, Charly Eisenbarth.

He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip A. Elser.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the American Legion Hall, 1029 N. Main Street, Niles, OH 44446.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

