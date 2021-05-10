Phillip H. Scott, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip H. Scott, 74, of Champion, died Sunday afternoon, May 9, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born June 10, 1946 in Warren, a son of the late Howard M. and Dorothy M. (Partridge) Scott.



Phil worked in manufacturing for the former Ajax Magnathermic in Warren for 20 years, prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.



He married the former Patricia A. Stephenson on December 24, 1966. They shared 54 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.



Phil enjoyed woodworking, teaching his family how to do car repairs and he loved hosting parties, particularly pig roasts. He had a sense of humor and was a practical joker. His greatest joy was spending quality time with his family, especially his grandkids who called him “Grumpy”, because he gave a certain persona, although they all knew he had the biggest heart of them all.



Besides his wife, Phillip is survived by two daughters; Pamela (Richard) Beish, of Warren and Jennifer (Joseph) Lazaro, Jr., of Manassas, Virginia. He also leaves behind a brother, Barry Scott, of Iowa Park, Texas; four grandchildren; Crystal (Shane) Eaton, Thomas (Christina) Young, Aidan Scott, and Dylan Lazaro and eight great-grandchildren; Emily, James, Sofia, Lillian, Mia, Thomas, Elizabeth, and Mollie.



Besides his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by a brother, James Scott and a grandson, Aaron Phillip Young.



In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

A private graveside service will be held at the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.



Arrangements for Mr. Scott are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.



Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.