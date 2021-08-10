Phillip Emerson Grandon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip Emerson Grandon, 71, of Warren, went home to be with the Lord after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland.



He was born September 18, 1949 in Warren, a son of the late Charles B. and Ruth (Harvey) Grandon.



Phillip was a 1968 graduate of Bristol High School and worked for Brainard Strapping in Warren for many years, prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served during the Vietnam War.



He married the former Alice Hovis on December 18, 1987. They shared 21 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death December 31, 2008.



Phillip enjoyed bowling and was on several local leagues.



He is survived by a daughter, Sabrina Grandon, of Tucson, Arizona and a stepson, Charles Walker, of Columbus. He also leaves behind two brothers; Howard Grandon, of Cleveland and Vincent Grandon, of Montana; two sisters; Connie Young, of Warren and Laura Grandon, of Columbus; ten grandchildren; a great grandchild; several nieces and nephews and his friend, Lisa Toscano of Warren.



Besides his wife and parents, Phillip was preceded in death by a stepson, Edward Wright and a brother, Chuck Grandon.



Memorial services will be held 4:00 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Rev. Matthew Slater officiating.



Friends may call one hour prior to services from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Phillip will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.



This obituary may be viewed and condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

