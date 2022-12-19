WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip Paul Acitelli, 80, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 8, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Philip P. and the late Pauline (Patrick) Acitelli.

Philip was a 1960 graduate of South High School.

And he was retired from Dominion East Ohio Gas after 38 years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He enjoyed woodworking and played in the softball and bowling leagues thru Dominion.

Philip is survived by his wife, Ronda A. (Perkins) Acitelli of Warren, Ohio, whom he married July 7, 2001; daughter, Erin (Rick) VonBergen of Champion, Ohio; sons, Alex Acitelli of Warren, Ohio and Victor (Amy) Novak of Allison Park, Pennsylvania; siblings, Darlene Welch, Judy Citarella, Patty Cebulak and Paul Kenneth Acitelli; grandchildren, Aiden, Austin, Adelynn, Luke, Noah and Jack; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

