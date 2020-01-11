Philip M. Cassidy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip M. Cassidy, 72, of Warren, passed away surrounded by his loving family, Thursday morning, January 9, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 31, 1947 in Warren, a son of Miles and Helen (DeClark) Cassidy.

Philip attended Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a time keeper for American Welding in Warren for 26 years, prior to retiring in 1993.

He married the former Janet K. Pemberton on April 23, 1966. They shared almost 54 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Philip enjoyed going to the casinos and trying his luck, and taking trips with his family to Geneva on the Lake. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren, whom he dearly loved.

Besides his wife, Philip is survived by four children; Ginger Jordan of Warren, Gidget (Mark) Williams, of Cortland, Michael (Jennifer) Cassidy, of Warren, and Tiffany (Greg Pitzer) Cassidy, of Mecca. He also leaves behind two brothers; Jerry (Peggy) Cassidy, of Florida, and Denny Cassidy, of Niles; a sister, Colleen (Frank) Meade, of Niles; eight grandchildren; Constance Jordan, Mark Williams, Jr., Samantha (Kevin Holmes) Bancroft, Ashley Boyce, Gage Cassidy, Dominic Bancroft, Blaise Cassidy, and Savanna Cassidy; two great grandchildren; Kayden and Kamryn Jordan; a great grandchild soon to be born; brothers-in-law; Norman Pemberton, of Southington and Mark Pemberton, of Vienna; and his dear close friends; Dean (Nina) Longwell and Bob Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a time of gathering for family and friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.