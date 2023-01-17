WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pete E. Sollitto, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home.

He was born December 31, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Carl R. and the late Marjorie L. (Humes) Sollitto.

Pete was retired from Valeo-GM as a crane operator.

He was a member of the Trumbull Moose Lodge 186 and the ITAM 30.

Pete had a wonderful sense of humor and kept us all entertained with stories of his crazy adventures. He was a loyal friend, brother and father. Pete loved life and enjoyed anything outside. His interests ran the gambit from hunting and fishing to four-wheeling and golf. He was an avid bocce player and played in multiple leagues. He coached his son’s Little League baseball for many years and also was the football team manager during his son’s middle school and high school years with the last team winning a sectional title. He would do anything for his family and friends and selflessly cared for our mother and helped with the care of our brother during chronic illnesses. Pete’s bright light went out way too early and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his sisters, Robin E. Spelich of Warren, Ohio and Tina M. Pangle of Rowlett, Texas and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Pete Sollitto, Jr. and brothers, Carl R. and Frank G. Sollitto.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Pete’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjudes.org.

