WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Penny Sue Long, 69, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born July 18, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Devlin, Sr. and the late Betty (Heckrow) Devlin.

Penny enjoyed baking, cooking, Bingo and card games, gardening, Flea Markets, and collecting coins. She loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed watching her soaps. Penny lived for her grandkids. She enjoyed helping others and passing out food at the Warren Revival Center. Penny also attended “Mercy in Action Ministry” and “Life Church.”

She is survived by her husband, Alfred Long of Warren, Ohio, whom she married January 15, 1977; sons, Ernie (April Vance) Devlin of Atwater, Ohio, Ronald (Heather) Channell of Warren, OH, Alfred Channell, Sr. of Warren, Ohio and Randy (Jolene ) Long, Sr. of Warren, Ohio; special cousin, Mary Mcfarland of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Dylan Stewart, Jordan Devlin, Tyler Devlin, Morgan Devlin, Ryan Channell, Brett Channell all of Warren, Ohio, Autumn Channell of Wayne, Michigan, Alfred Channell, Jr., of Warren, Ohio, Jayden Christopher, of Wooster, Ohio, Randy Long, Jr., Jace Long and Brad Manson, Jr., all of Warren, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Ra’Mier Channell, Sophia Devlin and Paisley Wright all of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Penny Sue Long; brothers, Terry Devlin and Denny Devlin; and sister, Colleen Devlin-Bianco.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August, 18, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023, and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.