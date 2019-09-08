Peggy C. Heck, Southington, Ohio – Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy C. Heck, 85, of Southington, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 7, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 18, 1933, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ken and Nellie Ruth Moats Burroughs. She married Richard Lee Heck on January 9, 1950. They shared over 69 years of marriage and many happy memories together.

Peggy was a loving homemaker.

She was a member of Delightful Evangelical Congregational Church where she spent a great deal of time volunteering in various capacities. She was a prayer group leader, Sunday School teacher and a youth leader. She served as a delegate to the Annual Conference and was on the International Mission board and the Camp E.C.C.O. board. She was the financial secretary for the church and served as Trustee for the Western Conference for the church.

Peggy enjoyed crocheting, baking and reading. She and her husband enjoyed camping and traveling and were volunteers and campground hosts for Assateague State Park, in Maryland.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Belinda Jane Heck of Southington, Ohio; her son, Jerry L. (Deborah) Heck of Bristolville, Ohio; brother, James “Chuck” (Maggie) Burroughs of Florida; sisters, Carole (John) Miller of New Middleton, Ohio, Janet Ruth Burroughs of Sutton, West Virginia, Judy Burroughs of North Carolina and Valerie Randolph of Buckhannon, West Virginia; one granddaughter, Amber McRoberts and two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Angela L. McRoberts.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lt. Col. Gerald Burroughs, Capt. Gary Burroughs, Ronald Burroughs and a grandson, Jesse L. Heck.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Charles J. Campbell, will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the service.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park in Bristolville, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Delightful Evangical Congregational Church, 2473 Barclay Messerly Road NW Southington, OH 44470, in her memory.

The family would also like to thank the Ohio Living Hospice for their service and especially Cheryl and Heidi for their loving care.