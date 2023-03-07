NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Ann (Evans) Osborne, 85, of North Bloomfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born November 17, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, to the late Dunkin Evans and the late Iola Potter. She was raised by Harold Young and Iola.

Peggy married Dave in 1956, in their 70 years together the weathered many storms, built many memories and remained by each other’s side.

Peggy enjoyed the outdoors, traveling and camping. She loved watching TV with her best friend, Dave and their cat, Tony.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving and devoted husband, David Osborne of North Bloomfield, Ohio; two sons, Daniel (Karen) Osborne of Warren, Ohio and Douglas Osborne of Brooksville, Kentucky; six grandchildren, David (Rochelle) Osborne of Brooksville, Kentucky, MeShell Osborne of Orwell, Ohio, Dana (Tim) Turner of Warren, Ohio, Rick Brummer of Warren, Ohio, Tiffany Osborne of Orwell, Ohio and Melissa (Joe) Miller of Warren, Ohio; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Wendy Darling and Diane Wolf; brothers, Bob and Bill Gardner; cousin, Carol Archer, along with many others.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

