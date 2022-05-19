CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Green, 82, of Champion, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her home.

She was born February 28, 1940, in Chardon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lester Yoder and Calenda Jordon Yoder.

Pearl graduated from Johnston High School.

She was employed by the United Telephone Company for 33 years.

She was a member of Warren First Assembly of God Church.

Pearl enjoyed making jewelry and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband, Clarence Green, Jr. of Warren, Ohio; a daughter, Jodi (Jeff) Kish; a son, Shawn Green; grandson, Tyler Kish; great-granddaughter, Kinsely Kish and great-grandson, Brody Kish. Also surviving are two sisters, Barbara Lutz and Helen Shevel, along with two brothers, Ellis and William Yoder.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Everett and Robert Yoder.

Per her wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

