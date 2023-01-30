WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline L. Swisher, 96, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home.

She was born January 28, 1927, in Mecca, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence Elhannan Grant and the late Dollie Cozad.

Pauline graduated from Johnston High School.

She went to work at Ohio Lamp and also a cook at Howland High School for 24.5 years.

Pauline enjoyed bowling, garage sales, golfing and was a member of Bronzewood Golf Course. She attended Victory Church of Lowellville and Howland SCOPE, where she was very active.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Charles) Nicula-Meigs of Cortland, Ohio, Deborah Runner of Vienna, Ohio and Dollie (Michael) Diaz of Austintown, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren, whom she enjoyed spending time together as a family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles H. Varley; second husband, Charles E. Swisher; son, Michael Varley; son-in-law, Dallas Runner; brother, Oscar Grant; and sister-in-law, Cathy Grant.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.