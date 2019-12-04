Pauline Hettie Meadors, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Hettie Meadors, 94, of Southington, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born on July 16, 1925, in Harlan, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Calvin and Lillie (Gill) Ellis.

On October 15, 1943, Pauline married the late Rev. Milford Meadors and they shared 75 years of marriage with many wonderful memories until his passing.

She was a devout Christian and her life was centered around serving Jesus Christ, her family and her church family.

Pauline will be deeply missed by her two sons, Rev. Mitch (Martha) Meadors and James (Linda) Meadors and her daughter, Lillie Blosser all of Leavittsburg, Ohio; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Alma Stines of Canada Town, Kentucky and a brother, Pascal Ellis of Rockhold, Kentucky.

In addition to her husband and parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her siblings, Neva, Albert, Henry, Jack, Lora, Lorene and Eugene.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 at the General Assembly Church of God, 2021 East River Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444, where Rev. Glenn Rader, Rev. Leroy Dodrill and Rev. Kenneth Edenfield will officiate.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., prior to service time, at the church on Saturday, December 7.

Pauline will be laid to rest next to her husband in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 5 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.