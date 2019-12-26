Paul Tomsich, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Tomsich, 86, of Cortland, Ohio, passed on December 23, 2019, at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

He was born March 12, 1933, in Traunik, Michigan, a son of the late Vincent Tomsich and the late Mary (Mikulich) Tomsich.

He married Betty J. Kibler, on October 27, 1956 and they spent 63 years together until her passing on September 20, 2019.

Paul graduated from Bazetta High School in the class of 1951. He worked two jobs at the same time, one as an electrician at Packard Electric for 28 years and the other for Service Guide Incorporated for 33 years.

Paul was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Paul was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He loved watching birds and training them to eat out your hand. Paul also loved woodworking and enjoyed making just about anything out of wood. When one of his pieces was not cut to size, it became firewood to fuel his favorite past time, which was sitting around a fire in his backyard, drinking a beer with his family.

Paul is survived by his six children, Paul Tomsich of Dover, Delaware, JoAnn Tomsich and John (Theresa) Tomsich both of Bazetta, Theresa (Keith) Doyle of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Joseph Tomsich of Garrettsville, David Tomsich of Bazetta; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and his sister, Doniella Caldwell of Champion, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by parents; wife of 63 years, Betty J. Tomsich; brothers, Bill Tomsich and Rudy Laurich; sister, Frances Bozak Laurich and brothers, John and Frank Laurich.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Fr. Francis Katrinak will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, December 31, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Alzheimer Association Greater East Ohio Chapter 3711 Starr Centre Dr Ste. 4, Canfield, OH 44406, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 27, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.