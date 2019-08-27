Paul Theodore Metea, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Theodore Metea, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born May 19, 1932, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Paul Metea and Christina (Gerbea) Metea.

Paul graduated from Warren G. Harding High School class of 1950 and went on to serve in the United States Army having served during the Korean War.

He retired as a motor inspector from WCI Steel in 1997, after 42 years of service.

He was a member of the Cortland Masonic Lodge #529 F&AM.

Paul’s memory will be carried on by his wife, Thelma (Chambers) Metea of Howland, Ohio, whom he married May 7, 1956; daughter, Karen (Ronald) Thompson of Hubbard, Ohio; son, Scott (Sharon) Metea of Niles, Ohio; grandchildren, Carolyn, Daphne and Amy and great-grandchildren, Avery, Sloane, Hayleigh, Hadleigh and Nora.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by twin granddaughters and two brothers, Cornel and George.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Mary Prior will officiate and military honors will take place.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, August 31, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the American Heart Association, in his memory.

