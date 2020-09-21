Paul Roger Ulam, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Roger Ulam, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Hospice House.

He was born November 29, 1928, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Richard Ulam and the late Mabel James Ulam.

Paul graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

He was employed as a customer service representative at Packard Electric for 36 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1946 to 1948.

Paul was active with the Second Christian Church in Warren during his younger years and was a member of the BPO Elks Lodge #295.

Paul enjoyed sports, especially all of the Pittsburgh teams; he played on several church league softball teams and coached Little League baseball. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his children, Cindy (Larry) Peaker of Louisiana, Gary (Christine) Ulam of Cortland, Ohio, John (Rachel) Ulam of Howland, Ohio and Sharon (James) Stevens of Warren, Ohio and grandchildren, Joshua, Juliana, Cameron, Jennifer, (Luke Smith), Zachary (Megan), Emily and Sydney, along with a great-grandson, Benjamin. Also surviving is his sister-in-law, Norma Ulam of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Ulam; three brothers, Richard, Willard and Robert Ulam and a sister, Kathryn Ulam.

Private funeral services will be held.

Interment will be in North Jackson Cemetery next to his wife.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice House staff for their caring and compassionate care provided to Paul.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice House, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

