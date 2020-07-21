Paul Raymond Hatch, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Raymond Hatch, 48, of Champion, Ohio passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 27, 1972, in Warren, Ohio, son of Raymond Hatch and Nancy (Flickinger) Hatch.

On April 20, 2005, Paul married the former Charity Martin. They have shared 15 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a graduate of Champion High School and went on to earn his associate degree in Auto Mechanics from Northwestern Tech in Lima, Ohio.

He was employed as a maintenance supervisor at Kraftmaid for over 25 years.

Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching and coaching his kids sporting events and absolutely loved helping people.

He is survived by his wife, Charity Hatch of Champion, Ohio; father, Raymond (Joann) Hatch of Tennessee; mother, Nancy (John Maus) Hatch of Champion, Ohio; children, Macairee, Carly and Brady Hatch, all at home and sister, Sara (Charles) Elmore of Champion, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio. Family and friends may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 22, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

