WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Phillip Tenney, 57, of Niles, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home.

He was born January 24, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Carrel Tenney and the late Beulah (Fitzwater) Tenney.

Paul was a graduate of Harding High School.

He is survived by his siblings, Rose Durch of Warren, Ohio, Cindy Luchter, William, Bruce, Carl and Brian Tenney.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held at this time. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.https://www.carlwhall.com/

