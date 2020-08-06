Paul E. Overfield, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Overfield, age 88, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Largo Medical Center, Largo Florida.



Paul was born May 5, 1932 in Philippi, West Virginia, the son of the late Carson and Leona (Dawson) Overfield.

He served in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed in Korea.

Upon his honorable discharge in 1954, he returned to work at ITT Grinnell and was employed from 1950 to 1985. During this time, he worked second jobs to be a good provider for his family and was self-employed from 1985 to 2012.



Paul was married to Vonda G. Wiseman in Philippi, West Virginia on June 28, 1958. They had two children, Richard and Diana, whom he loved and cherished. He was proud of the fact that both graduated from college.



He was a faithful member of the Warren Baptist Temple in Warren, Ohio.

He enjoyed vacationing with his family, gardening, plumbing and helping others.

He was able to spend the winter months in Pinellas Park, Florida where he attended Community Bible Baptist Church, with Pastor Brent Stencil.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vonda of 62 years; one son, Richard (Debra) Overfield of Vero Beach, Florida and one daughter, Diana Gonzalez of Chesterton, Indiana. He leaves behind two sisters, Wanee (John) Wesolowski of Warren, Ohio and Deloris (Ronnie) Jefferies of Buckhannon, West Virginia and two brothers, Delaine (Mary) Overfield of Warren, Ohio and Jim (Janet) Overfield of Buckhannon, West Virginia. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Ryan Overfield of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Nathan (Jennelle) Overfield of Denver, Colorado, Joseph (Bianca) Gonzalez of Chesterton, Indiana, Elizabeth (Jason) Dunbar of Haltom City, Texas and David, Paul, Emily and Katrina Gonzalez of Chesterton, Indiana and great-grandchildren,: Weston Gonzalez, Ellia Gonzalez, Titan Gonzalez, William Dunbar and Ava Overfield. There are too many cousins, nieces and nephews who loved him to name.



Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Carson and Leona Overfield; three brothers, Junior, Charles and Wes Overfield; one sister, Margaret Ruble and by his wife’s parents, Russian and Juanita Wiseman.



Calling hours will be held for family and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive visitors one hour prior to services at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio, with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating beginning at Noon. Military Honors will precede the funeral.



Burial will be at Howland Township Cemetery immediately following the service.

Due to the current pandemic, masks will be required within the funeral home. We also ask that during calling hours, after you have paid your respects to the family to please exit the building to help limit our capacity.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 7, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

