Paul David Sherbourne, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul David Sherbourne, 77, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Washington Square Nursing Home from complications of Parkinson’s.



He was born June 24, 1944, in Ravenna, Ohio, a son of the late George R. Sherbourne and the late Elizabeth Kline Sherbourne.



David, as he was known to friends and family, graduated from Chalker High School in 1962 and was employed as a sealex mechanic at G.E. Ohio Lamp for 28 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served as a machinist mate 2nd class on the nuclear submarines USS John C. Calhoun (SSBN-630) and the USS Alexander Hamilton (SSBN-617).



Surviving are his wife, Evelyn Elaine Sherbourne, whom he married February 11, 1967, of Warren; daughter, Jennifer (James) Backston of Mentor, Ohio; son, Rob Sherbourne of Warren and two grandsons, Kyle and Brad Backston. Also surviving are a sister, Karen (David) Rehring of Spring City, Tennessee and a brother, Walter F. (Norma) Sherbourne of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania; along with a sister-in-law, Rose Sherbourne of Southington.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George E. Sherbourne.



A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Cremation has taken place.





The family requests that material contributions be made to TNR of Warren (Trap Neuter Return of free roaming cats), P.O. Box 2477 (2428 Elm Road NE), Warren, OH 44484, in his memory.



Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

