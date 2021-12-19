WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Paul Charles Culver, 55, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born November 30, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Leonard Culver and Gertrude “Trudy” (Totherow) Culver.

He worked for Niles Iron and Metal.

Paul loved working on motorcycles, cars, woodworking and painting. Whenever anyone asked him what he was doing, he’d reply, “Paul s***.”

Paul is survived by his fiancée, Jamie Cravalho; parents, Leonard and Gertrude “Trudy” (Totherow) Culver of Warren, Ohio; sons, Paul Culver and Travis (Amber) Culver of Deerfield, Ohio; brother, Leonard “Lenny” (Shelly) Culver of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Nina (Frank) Bright of Bristolville, Ohio, Amanda Boylen of Brookfield, Ohio and Darlene Crowder of Niles, Ohio; stepbrother, Stephen (Emily) Durig of Stow, Ohio; grandchildren, Bryson, Roman and Jameson; stepfather, James Durig and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.