BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Andrew Guesman, Sr., 58 of Burghill, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 13, 2023, at his home.

He was born October 21, 1965, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Michael and the late Rachel (Ouellette) Guesman.

Paul was a retired auto mechanic.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting, riding his Harley and four-wheeler, building cars, model cars, woodworking and carpentry.

He is survived by his children, Callie (Brody) Bohannon of Ellijah, Georgia, Paul “Drew” (Mandie) Guesman, Jr. of Hubbard, Ohio and Sabrina (Zach) Dean of Windham, Ohio; sisters, Debra Wiscott of Girard, Ohio and Carol Hinchman of Largo, Florida and grandchildren, Weston Bayer, Dakota Bayer, Lilian Bayer, Scarlett Dean, Logan Guesman, Khloé Busseno and Aubrey Busseno.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Diana Slavich, Michael Guesman, Donald Guesman and Allen Guesman.

A memorial service will be held Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

