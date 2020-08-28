Paul A. Smith, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Smith, 78, of Champion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 25, 1941, in Fayetteville, West Virginia, a son of the late Walter and Lizzie (Wheeler) Smith.

He married Roberta “Bobbie” Martin on September 1, 1961, and they shared almost 59 years of marriage and many loving memories.

He graduated from Fayetteville High School and worked at General Motors for 30 years.

Paul was known for his dedication to his work and family. He had a great love of animals. He enjoyed being outdoors. Paul always planted a large garden and had many flowers, which he prided himself in caring for. In his spare time, he enjoyed building birdhouses and bird feeders.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta Smith; daughter, Paula Smith; son, Robert Smith and granddaughter, Jenna Smith (who made his favorite Snickerdoodle cookies), all of Champion, Ohio; one brother, Wil Smith; three sisters, Donnie Atha, Zelda Johnson and Clara White, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by three brothers, Dietz, Ed and Garrel Smith; and two sisters, Ethelda Sink and Anna Onto.

There will be no services at this time. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

