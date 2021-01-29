Patty Ann Roupe, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patty Ann Roupe, 56, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at her home.

She was born August 31, 1964 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Harold and Darlene Lee Roupe.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles and gardening.

Patty is survived by her Companion, Richard Shafer of Warren, Ohio; son, Jeramia D. (Sharyn) Hall of Spring Hill, Florida; daughter, Danielle (Richard) Park of Howland, Ohio; father, Harold (Darlene) Roupe of Leavittsburg, Ohio; brother, Jeffrey Champion; sister, Sherry (Sidney) Boatman; brother, Harold D. (Kelley) Roupe and grandsons, Liam Hall and Preston Park.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene Roupe; sister, Dawn Salcon and brother, James Roupe.

There will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

