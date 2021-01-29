Patty Ann Roupe, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - The Lord has a new angel. Ira M. "Mike" Ferry, Jr., 82, of Warren, went home to his Savior, Wednesday morning, January 27, 2021 surrounded by his family, at the Continuing Health Care at the Ridge Nursing Center.

"Mike", as he was affectionately known, was born April 13, 1938 in Althom, Pennsylvania, the first son of the late Ira M., Sr. and Josephine (Conklin) Ferry. He was the "light in his father's eye, the perfect child", according to Mike's three sisters.

He was educated and employed as an electrician for the former Copperweld Steel Corporation in Warren for 38 years, prior to retiring. He had also served with the police and fire departments in Orwell, Ohio and was the past president of the Orwell Gun Club.

Mike married the love of his life, the former Ida M. Burky, on March 5, 1960. They shared almost 61 years of marriage, five children and many happy memories together. She survives him.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved traveling with his wife, often including his children and grandchildren in their adventures. They traveled extensively, including to seven different countries and almost all of the 50 states. Mike was fortunate enough to fulfill his dream of elk hunting in Colorado and Wyoming. He also enjoyed fixing clocks and anything else he was challenged with. He was known as "McGyver Dad" to his kids.

Besides his wife, Mike will be sadly missed by his five children, Michael Ferry and Thomas Ferry, both of Warren, LauraAnn (Kenny) Merwin of Bazetta, Renee (Richard) Dye of Warren and Betsy Jo (Rickey) Barbe of Girard. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Velora (Will), John, Jonathan (Amber), Shayla, Erik, Joe, Ciara and Alaina; 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and good friends and his late brother's wife, Kay Ferry.

Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his aunt and uncle, Roy and Esther Irwin, who raised the family when Mike's parents were taken too soon; two brothers, Donald and Gerald Ferry; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (William) Carrier, J. Mary (Everett "Mac") McLaughlin and Genevieve "Jenny" (Ray) Wrightsman and a granddaughter, Michelle Ferry, whom he helped to raise.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Due to the current public health situation, those attending are required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing protocols.

Mike's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care and everyone who helped in taking care of him during his illness.

The family requests material contributions be made to Dementia and Alzheimer's research, in his memory.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.