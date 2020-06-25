Patsy Ann Clutter, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patsy Ann Clutter, 80, of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born February 20, 1940, in Bristolville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Rice and the late Thelma (Cummins) Rice.

On March 3, 1962, she married Ernest N. Clutter. They shared 58 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Patsy retired in 1995 from Trumbull Memorial Hospital as an RN after 35 years of service.

She was a member of Bristolville United Methodist Church, Bristol 300 Club and Bristol Alumni.

Patsy enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Ernest N. Clutter of Bristolville, Ohio; children, Michael (Tracy) Clutter of Bristolville, Ohio, Karen Clutter of Hartford, Ohio and Mark (Joyce) Clutter of Parrish, Florida; sister, Mary Jane Rice of Arkansas; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Richard Rice, Donald Rice and William Rice.

Services for Patsy will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Mahoning Valley Hospice and April for the compassion and care given to Patsy during this difficult time.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Bristol 300 Club, PO Box 141, Bristolville, OH 44402, in her memory.

