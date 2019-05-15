Patrick William Hogan, Sr. Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick William Hogan, Sr., 82, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at home with his family by his side, with his dog in his lap.

He was born April 10, 1937 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Marian DeSavigny Hogan.

On February 29, 1956, he married Janet Carol Goss with whom he spent 58 years together until her passing in 2014.

Patrick attended Leavittsburg High School and then served briefly as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army.

Patrick worked as a Class A machinist at Wean United retiring after 29 years, where he then went on to work for Labrae Schools in their maintenance department for ten years.

Patrick loved golfing and was a ranger at Riverview golf course, he also enjoyed gardening. He was a proud supporter of the Leavittsburg Athletic Club. Patrick was also proud of his new Cadillac, which earned him the nickname “Cadillac Pat”.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Lisa Nubani of Leavittsburg, Ohio; son, Patrick William (Sherrie) Hogan, Jr. of Warren, Ohio; sister, Judy Lusk of Leavittsburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Jamie, Shane, Sr., Dustin, Gabriel, Malak, Raheem, Alexus and Noah; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and close friends and last but not least his beloved dog, Coco.

He was preceded in death by parents and wife, Janet C. Hogan.

Per Patrick’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services at this time. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street Boardman, OH 44512, for the wonderful care they showed to Patrick.

