Patrick J. Cummings, Bristolville, Ohio – Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick J. Cummings, 89, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born May 22, 1930, in Syracuse, New York, a son of the late John J. Cummings and the late Florence Putnam Cummings.

Patrick was employed as a crane man at Copperweld Steel Corporation, retiring after 30 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and a member of the Bristolville United Methodist Church, where he volunteered much of his time and so enjoyed his church family.

Patrick was a funny and whimsical individual who enjoyed his farm, fishing and the outdoors in general. He also loved traveling with his family.

Surviving are his son, Randy (Sherri) Cummings of Warren, Ohio; stepson, Michael A. (Patricia) Mazzitelli of Salinas, California; stepdaughter, Linda (John) Mahan of Bristolville, Ohio; granddaughter, Rhonda Cummings; stepgrandchildren, Sean Mazzitelli and Michael (Courtney) Mahan and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Arlene Cummings along with several brothers and sisters.

A private service will be held.

Patrick will be laid to rest next to his wife in Sager Cemetery, Bristolville, OH.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League or Bristolville United Methodist Church, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 19 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.