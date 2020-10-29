Patricia W. Jessep, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia W. Jessep, 70, of Champion, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

She was born March 17, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Eugene S. Wolbert and Roseanna (Moore) Gallichio.

On February 3, 1968, she married Gary L. Jessep. They have shared over 52 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was employed at Packard Electric and later for Rite Cleaners.

Patricia was a member of Victory Christian Center Warren Campus.

She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed coloring pictures and watching old western movies.

Loving memories of Patricia will be carried on by her husband, Gary L. Jessep of Champion, Ohio; children, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Jessep of Champion, Ohio, Stephanie Muren of Champion, Ohio and Thomas (Katherine) Jessep of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Morgan, Mallory, Brody and Brooks Jessep, Allie Gray, Joshua Muren and Avery Jessep and brothers, Charles Wolbert of Warren, Ohio, Timothy Wolbert of Cortland, Ohio and John “Jack” (Shirley) Wolbert of Champion, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Joseph Gallichio; brother, Eugene Wolbert and two sisters-in-law, Josephine Wolbert and Sue Wolbert.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Victory Christian Center Warren Campus, where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Due to the current pandemic and mandate, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481. Friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

