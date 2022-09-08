WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Trish” Louise Bessman, 75, of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Oklahoma City.

She was born March 1, 1947 in Bellaire, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward Phillips, Jr.and the late Virginia (Bachmann) Phillips.

On May 17, 1986 she married Cecil Bessman and they have spent the last 36 years together.

She was a graduate of Champion High School class of 1965 and also received a master’s degree from Kent State University in 2001 where she studied psychology.

Trish worked for Packard Electric for over 30 years and then for Walmart for about five years.

She was a veteran of the United States Navy where she served as a chaplin’s assistant.

Patricia was a member of St. William Catholic Church.

She was an avid crocheter, who also loved learning.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Heather (Richard) Berg, Benjamin (Michelle) Bessman, Jacob Bessman and Natalie Bessman; siblings, Edward Phillips III, Ella Carlton, William Phillips, John Phillips, Lorraine Rolf, Charles Phillips, Mary Lawrence and Pam Dillon, as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mass will be held at St. Williams Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., where Fr. Michael Balash will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the Mass at the church, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Relay for Life, American Cancer Society, PO Box 1981, Cleveland, OH 44106, in her memory.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.