Patricia Robertson, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Thompson Robertson, 91, of Cortland, entered the Kingdom of Heaven peacefully during her sleep, early Saturday morning, October 31, at Ohio Living Lake Vista Nursing Center in Cortland.

Born in Canton, Ohio, July 9, 1929, the daughter of William and Lucile (Schumacher) Thompson, Patricia led a wonderful and fulfilling life.

She was immediately loved by everyone who knew her. While growing up in her native Hartville, Pat graduated from Hartville High School. She then attended the Greenbrier College For Women in Lewisburg, West Virginia. After graduating she furthered her education with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University, graduating cum laude.

It was at Bowling Green State University where she met the love of her life on a blind date at a Delta Gamma Sorority party. After a four-year courtship, Pat and John S. Robertson were married on April 19, 1952 in Alliance, Ohio. That same year the couple moved to Warren where they lived to share 68 bliss filled years of love. Nearly everyone they meet remarks that their love, devotion and marriage is unlike any they have ever seen.

Pat was a talented musician and pianist. In the late 1940s, Pat was invited to share her talents as a special musical guest on the nationally syndicated Arthur Godfrey Radio Program based in New York City.

During the 1950s, Pat was a kindergarten teacher in Canton Public Schools. After moving to Warren, she was an elementary school substitute teacher in the Warren City School System. She left teaching upon the birth of their son, John and daughter, Susan.

Pat was deeply involved in her Warren, Ohio community. She quickly forged hundreds of life long relationships through her affiliation and membership in groups such as The Trowel & Hoe Garden Club, of which she was the president and founding member, Trumbull Art & Drama and the Women’s Junior Auxiliary of Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where she was honored for her selfless service and fundraising efforts over more than 50 consecutive years. An avid golfer, Pat won many golf tournaments at Trumbull Country Club where she and John were members for decades. She was a charter member of the Chip & Putt club. She was also the president of Junior Crafts, a charter member of Trumbull Art Guild, board member of Danish Handcraft Guild, board member of Trumbull Historical Society, among many others. Along with her husband, she served on many committees and groups as a long-time member of Christ Episcopal Church in Warren and their Lake Vista Community in Cortland.

With her unique skill and uncanny talent, Pat was an amazing artist. She excelled as an accomplished artist, working in many mediums of the art world. Her works were used as auction items in fundraisers and are on display in hospitals, churches and private homes throughout the region. Among her many hobbies were sailing, cross country skiing and travel. With her husband they sailed throughout the Caribbean, cross country skied across communist Hungary and in the Swiss Alps and traveled Europe and North America.

Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Lucille Thompson.

Pat is survived by her dedicated and loving husband, John; her children, John (Beth) Robertson of Madisonville, Kentucky and Sue (Eric) Thompson of Newton Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Sara (Josh) Marsh of Lordstown, Ohio, Eric (Christina) Thompson of Bristolville, Ohio, Katlyn Thompson of Newton Falls and John “Bart” Robertson of Madisonville, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Vanderbilt-Boak, Madilyn Marsh, Elliot Thompson-White, Grayson Marsh, Emily Thompson-White and BriElla Thompson. Also surviving are her sister, Sally Evans of Canton, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate Pat’s friends making a donation to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406-9183, or to any of the many organizations that Pat helped excel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

