WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Marie Faller, 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born June 10, 1947, in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Corsello and the late Katherine Yvonne Whitmore.

Patricia graduated from Youngstown State University with her bachelor’s degree in education.

She is survived by her children, Samantha “Sam” (David) Matilka of Niles, Ohio, Robert Faller, Lauren Hardy, Jaime Faller and Mark (Stacy) Faller, all of Warren, Ohio and several grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Faller.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.