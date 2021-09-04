Patricia Lynn Latham, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia (Patty) Lynn Latham died on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the age of 68 at the Cleveland Clinic following surgery for cancer.

She was born on December 6, 1952, in Warren, Ohio to Charles and Priscilla Latham. Both of her parents preceded her in death.



Patty possessed a life-long love of dance and theatre. A consummate director and stage manager, Patty worked in many of our regional theaters. She was currently on the Board of Directors at the Trumbull New Theatre (TNT). Her work in the theater led to many lasting and important friendships

Patty also was committed to the promotion of social justice. She was currently on the Board of the Trumbull Community Action Program (TCAP) which works toward eliminating the barrier and boundaries of poverty in our community. Throughout her adult life she worked with many non-profits as a volunteer or board member. These organizations included the Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County, Celebration on the Square, The Oakland Theater, Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Planned Parenthood, and Kent State University Summer Stock Theater.



Patty received her Master of Library Science degree at Kent State University and prior to her retirement, worked at the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library for 30 years.



She is survived by her husband and best friend, William Mullane. They were married on her birthday 38 years ago in 1985.

She also was very appreciative of the support and friendship shown her by her brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Francine Mullane. She was sad that this her final trip had to be made alone.



Patty knew that listing individuals in an obituary would inevitably leave someone of importance out. As she exits stage right, she sadly says adieu to the members of the extended Theater 101 group and promises to be at the next get together in spirit. She especially wanted to say goodbye to James Danford, Jim and Rene Penn, Laurie and Jim McGuire and Anne Bergan, all of whom were like the brothers and sisters she never had.



She was very appreciative that less than two weeks before dying she got to spend time with Tori Piper and her mother, Cherie Celedonia, both of whom shared Patty’s journey for the past three plus decades.



She also leaves behind her nephews, Nicholas Mullane, Justin Mullane and Matthew Mullane. She loved watching each of them grow up to become strong and unique individuals.



As per her wishes there will not be any calling hours or funeral service.

Cremation has been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Her friends and loved ones will gather for a celebration sometime in October.

In lieu of flowers or other condolences she asked that donations be made in her name to the Trumbull New Theater, 5883 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles, OH 44446.

