Patricia Louise Kittle, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Louise Kittle, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.

She was born February 23, 1957 in Anchorage, Alaska, a daughter of the late William J. Thompson, Sr. and the late Catherine (Prentice) Thompson.

On September 9, 1978, she married Willis C. Kittle and they have spent the past 41 years together.

Her father was in the military, so she spent most of her younger years moving around the country. She eventually graduated from Obetz High School near Columbus and then settled down in Warren.

Patricia worked as a registered nurse at Trumbull Regional Medical Center for 42 years. She was very active in the Nurse’s Union where she was the current president. Patricia was also a member of the AFL-CIO.

Patricia enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband, most recently at Paradise Lakes in Bristol.

She is survived by her dear husband, Willis C Kittle; son, Christian (Stephanie) Kittle; sister, Andrea (Albert) Ambrose; brother, William J. (Patricia) Thompson, Jr.; grandchild, Sheridan Kittle, as well as her nephew, William J. “BJ” Thompson III and niece, Nichole Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her parents

In accordance with her wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

