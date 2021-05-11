Patricia Louise Cordle, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Louise Cordle, 81, of Champion, Ohio went to be with Jesus Monday, May 10, 2021, at her daughter’s home with whom she lived.



She was born May 18, 1939, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Primo Dominic and Adolphine Aleda (Van Benden) Bayardi.



She was a graduate of Collinwood High School and was employed as a bus driver at Champion School District for 23 years.

She was a member of Victory Christian Center Warren Campus and she was a member of Warren First Assembly for many years.



On June 25, 1960, she married Lacie E. Cordle. They shared 57 years of marriage until his passing September 30, 2017.



Patricia was a member of Red Brims for him and was a leader for TOPS for a few years. She enjoyed sitting in the sun, going to the beach, gardening, helping as a farmer’s wife and transporting the Amish. She also loved to bake and had her own company called “Auntie Grams”, where she baked cookies for special events and holidays. Patricia was a longtime supporter of World Vision and Food for the Hungry. Most of all, she loved her family and lived for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her children, Gayle (Eugene) Noark, of Champion, Ohio, Phyllis Jilg of Warren, Ohio, Michael (Shelley) Cordle of Newton Falls, Ohio and Beverly (Bill Horrell) Hansen of Newton Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Stephanie (Dennis) Madorma of Cortland, Ohio, Heidi (Joshua) Dingus of Champion, Ohio, Sarah (Derek) Bodo of Jacksonville, Florida, Miranda (Brian) Ramsey of Charlotte, North Carolina, Steven (Marissa) Cordle of Newton Falls, Ohio, Olivia Hadsell, Andrew Cicerko and Billy Horrell; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Rhiannon, Aleda, Adrielle, Harlow, Joslyn, Holden and Jace and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Cordle; son-in-law, Thomas “Thos” Hansen; granddaughter, Amanda Louise Danks; grandson, Michael Hansen and brother, Peter Bayardi.



Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Friday, May 14, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the funeral home, where Pastor Rob Bateman will officiate.





Due to the current health situation, masks are required and social-distancing protocols should be observed.



Interment will be in Hawley Cemetery, Paris Township, Ohio.



The family requests that material contributions be made to the Kingdom Builder’s Next Generation Fund at Victory Christian Warren Campus, 4257 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485, in her memory.



A heartfelt thank you to everyone at Crossroads Hospice for their care and compassion given to Patricia.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Louise Cordle please visit our Tribute Store.