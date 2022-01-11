CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Canter, 70, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born April 20, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond M. and Virginia D. (Strader) Castle.

Patricia was a homemaker and a member of Cortland Church of The Nazarene.

Pat was artistic and loved to crochet and paint. She was an amazing mother, best friend and grandmother. Pat loved going out to eat and shopping for her grandchildren with her daughters. She enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew Canter of Cortland, Ohio; daughters, Misty (Ken) Wilson of Cortland, Ohio and Jennie L.(Jim) Cochran of Howland, Ohio and four grandchildren, Robert, Christopher, Taylor and Colton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society-Mahoning Valley, Unit 525, North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

