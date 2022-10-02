WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Jean Zandarski, 85, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

She was born October 11, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ben and Mary (Sekark) DeCavitch.

She retired as a quality control inspector at Sajar Plastics of Middlefield

Patricia enjoyed crocheting, bowling, fishing and gambling. She also loved cooking and was known for her halupki. Patricia liked watching football and cheering for the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

She is survived by her sons, David (Cindy) Zandarski of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Gerald Zandarski of North Charleston, South Carolina, Ben (Dora) Zandarski of Warren, Michael (Robin) Zandarski of Austintown; a daughter, Teresa (Robert) Baker of Warren; a son, Anthony (JoAnne) Zandarski of Warren; a daughter, Candace (Larry Bacon) Calkins of Clayton, North Carolina; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Casper Zandarski; an infant son, Joseph Andrew Zandarski; a brother, John; a sister, Barb; a brother, Ben and two daughters-in-law.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date, Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with Patricia’s cremation.

